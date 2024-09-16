Airline Passenger Was Upgraded To First Class, But Her Boss Thinks Protocol Dictates She Should Get The Seat Instead

There are several ways to get an upgrade to a first-class seat on a flight.

AITA for not giving my boss my first class seat? Yesterday, my boss and I were flying home from a conference. We were on the same flight, but our original seats were not next to each other. I’m a frequent traveller on this airline and use their credit card, so I often get free upgrades to first class.

I got upgraded on this flight, and my boss did not. After the flight, when we were collecting our bags, she said she wanted to talk to me about my “lack of respect for protocol.” She thinks that because the company paid for my original ticket, and she is more senior than me, I should’ve given her the first class seat.

I think this is absolutely insane. While the company paid for my seat, it’s my own personal credit card spending, and frequent travel that earned me the upgraded seat. Is this some sort of corporate standard I’m not aware of? AITA?

