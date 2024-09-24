September 24, 2024 at 4:21 pm

Uber Eats Customer Said She Ordered A Piece Of Cake From A Ghost Kitchen But It Ended Up Being From Chuck E. Cheese

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is weird…

And I guarantee that you’re gonna learn a lot of new things in this article!

A woman named Katy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she had a most unusual experience when she ordered food from Uber Eats.

Katy explained, “I was just craving cake so bad that I Uber Eats a slice of confetti cake. I fell victim to one of the ghost kitchens.”

She showed viewers the piece of cake she ordered and she told viewers that she realized she was eating a piece of cake from Chuck E. Cheese because of a sticker on the package.

The caption to her video reads, “I am Ubereats newest ghost kitchen victim. Who was going to tell me Chuck E. Cheese had good cake?”

Here’s the video.

@ughhhyikes

I am Ubereats newest ghost kitchen victim. Who was going to tell me Chuck E. Cheese had good cake? #ghostkitchen #fyp #chuckecheese

♬ original sound – KT

And here’s what people had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker started a conversation.

This story had a lot of twists and turns!

