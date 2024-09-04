‘We are out $300.’ – Instacart Customer Claims That A Driver Never Delivered Her Order, But The Company Says It Was. Now The Driver Is Filing A Police Report Against Her.

Well, this escalated quickly!

A woman named Hannah posted a series of videos and talked to viewers about what happened when what should have been a routine Instacart delivery got weird and wild!

Hannah started her video by saying, “Hi, if your name is Mikayla and you’re an Instacart driver, or you have a friend named Mikayla that is an Instacart driver in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this message is for you.”

Hannah said that this Mikayla character was supposed to deliver her Instacart order that included a pack n’ play set for her one-year-old child to sleep in because she accidentally left it at home before a long road trip.

The mom was confused about what was going on with her Instacart order and said, “You told me that the box for the pack ‘n play was too beat up, and so you couldn’t scan it. I told you that you could ask an employee for help. And you were like, ‘Look, I can give you the receipts. I didn’t steal anything.’ And I said, ‘I’m not accusing you, OK?’”

Hannah got a notification from Instacart that her order was delivered…but it was nowhere to be found…

Hannah called Instacart and a representative from the company got in touch with Mikayla, who said she did indeed deliver the order.

Hannah then had beef with Instacart because she was told that she’d get a refund…in five to seven business days.

She said, “We are on our first day of our weeklong vacation. We are out $300. $130 of that spent toward children’s items that we have to go buy again, and we will not see that money back until we’re back home from vacation.”

Hannah posted a follow-up video and gave viewers an interesting update about what happened next…and it wasn’t pretty…

She posted a third video in the series and said things with Mikayla were still ugly and she explained, “I don’t know what you would press charges against me for. I’m not slandering. I’m not defaming. I have the right to free speech.”

Hannah posted yet another follow-up video and said about Mikayla, “She told me she was at the police station filing a report against me earlier this morning, and I told her just come down here and show me where the stuff is.”

