Why Some Animals Have A “Third Eye”

No, we’re not talking about some weird psychic ability, but an organ that’s sensitive to light, much like the two eyes we’re all comfortable with discussing.

This “third eye,” or parietal eye, is most often seen in species like frogs, lizards, and some fish.

A parietal eye contains a cornea, lens, and retina, but doesn’t see like a true eye can because the retina is simpler and can only detect changes in light.

Scientists are still trying to figure out what function the third eye might have, but some believe it helps animals use the Sun to navigate. Others think it could have something to do with regulating the circadian rhythm.

The tuatara (Sphenodon punctatus) is one of the world’s oldest surviving species. It lived before the dinosaurs roamed and persists today. It’s native to New Zealand, though a few zoos keep them around the world.

One of those zoos, the Chester Zoo in the UK, has even managed to breed them.

Karen Lambert, the zoo’s Lead Keeper in the Ectotherms department, gave a statement on the accomplishment.

“Tuataras are one of nature’s greatest marvels and provide an incredible window into our planet’s prehistoric past. Having somehow survived for around 200 million years, these unique animals are crucial to our understanding of reptilian evolution.”

Caring for them has been a learning experience for everyone involved.

“They’re notoriously difficult to care for but, after nearly four decades, we finally perfected our efforts and have subsequently found success with a number of successful hatchlings following in 2017 and 2020. This really showcases the extraordinary lengths we will go to safeguard a species.”

Tuataras are threatened due to invasive species being brought to the small islands they inhabit, as well as environmental changes due to climate change.

The Chester Zoo and others are hoping this “three-eyed” species will thrive, helping scientists better understand them in the near future.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium