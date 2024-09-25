Worker Showed Up To Work One Minute Late And Her Boss Made Her Use Two Hours Of PTO. – ‘That’s my second time being late this month.’

This sounds a bit extreme…

A woman named Olivia took to TikTok and she had quite a story to tell about her workplace.

And it wasn’t pretty…

Olivia told viewers, “I was a minute late to work today, so I got to the office at 8:01. So technically, that’s my second time being late this month.”

She added, shockingly, “So I have to use 2 hours of PTO.”

She said she was surprised by this request and added, “I’m not gonna stay in the office while I use PTO. So I’m gonna go get my car washed, maybe get some coffee, scream in my car for a bit, if I have some time left.”

Jeez…

Well, that doesn’t sound fair…

