Annoying Work Colleague Kept Stealing An Employee’s Lunch, So He Added Hot Sauce To His Meal And The Man Never Stole Anybody’s Lunch Ever Again

Nailed The Lunch Stealer At work we had a community fridge where everyone put their lunches. Everyone had their names on them or at least on their containers.

I was a chef my entire career but had taken a different job as my career was winding down. Something to do with my time. Every job has lunch thieves it seems. I got mine taken more than others as people knew it was going to be good. I frequently brought fancy sandwiches like banh mi or such.

I knew or at least suspected who the thief was, a CPA I’ll call Micheal, because that’s his name. He was on a days-long streak of pilfering so I made a nice big banh mi and spiked the mayo. Did I mention I also own a hot sauce company? I do. I took Trinidad scorpion pepper powder from peppers I’d dehydrated and loaded the mayo with it.

About an hour before everyone took their lunch break was prime time for lunch thief Michael to go do his dirty work. I looked in the fridge and sure enough, the skunk took the bait. As I walked by the bathroom- his preferred hiding/lunch spot- I heard coughing, gagging and finally vomiting. Really grotesque yet satisfying noises.

I casually walked in and looked at the red faced, watery-eyed drooling mess and with much concern asked if he was alright? He mumbled he wasn’t feeling well and might have to go home. He was gone the rest of that day and all of the next. Micheal, to my knowledge, never stole anyone’s lunch again.

