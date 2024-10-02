‘Caught on Ring!’ – Furniture Movers Pretended To Ring His Doorbell So They Wouldn’t Have To Deliver His Couch

This is so…weird.

A man named Ryan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things got downright strange when workers showed up at his house to deliver a couch.

Ryan’s video was captured on his Ring camera and it shows two delivery drivers from Castlery pretending to ring his doorbell before one of them takes a photo of his door to try to prove that no one answered the door.

The text overlay reads, “Castlery guys faked ringing my doorbell and took a photo as ‘proof I wasn’t home. Caught on Ring!”

Jeez!

Check out the video.

@ryhouchin Caught on Ring: Castlery delivery guys faking an attempt to deliver my couch. They pretended to ring my doorbell and took a photo as ‘proof’ I wasn’t home. Unbelievable. @Castlery @Castlery US #deliveryfail #castlery Edit: I will post an update soon, once I talk to someone at Castlery ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

Ryan posted a follow-up video and he had a lot to say about what happened next.

Take a look!

@ryhouchin What’s up, everyone! Just wanted to update you on the couch delivery fail from two days ago. After the video of Castlery’s delivery drivers went viral, the company texted me the next day saying they’d deliver it in 1 hour. Thankfully, I happened to be home. Despite the super short notice, they did a smooth install and the couch looks great. Castlery then immediately commented on my Instagram (@ryhouchin) that they were taking preventative steps… but seriously, what does that mean? So many of you have shared stories about being victims of delivery scams, and thankfully, I had video evidence to hold this company accountable. But we all want to know what steps Castlery and other companies are taking to stop this from happening to others. If you have any ideas, drop them in the comments below! @Castlery US @Castlery #deliveryfail ♬ original sound – Ryan Houchin

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

This story is equal parts infuriating and hilarious.

