Consumer Advocated Sounded Off Against Boar’s Head and “Big Meat” Rolling Back Food Standards. – ‘They’ve now lost millions and millions and millions of dollars.’

Boar’s Head has been in the news over the past few months because of something that no food company ever wants to deal with publicly: a listeria outbreak at the Boar’s Head plant in Virginia that caused all kinds of problems.

It started in July 2024 and the listeria outbreak caused nine deaths and put dozens of people in hospitals.

A TikTokker named Hannah posted a video and talked about how deregulation is part of the problem that helped lead to the outbreak.

Hannah told viewers, “So you might know that when he was President, Donald Trump passed legislation to roll back food safety protocols delineated by the FDA, CDC, and USDA.”

She continued, “But did you know there’s a group called Big Meat, who lobbied and paid a lot of money to make that happen, you know, so they could cut costs and fill your meat with ****? Like, literal ****?”

Hannah added, “And did you know that there’s a company called the Meat Institute that is a major player in Big Meat?”

Hannah then said, “And did you know that Michael Martella, the President of Boar’s Head, is on their Board of Directors? Meaning that they literally only have themselves to blame that this happened, and that they’ve now lost millions and millions and millions of dollars?”

She added, “Not to mention all the dollars lost in brand loyalty, because nobody is gonna buy their product. Now they’ve closed an entire plant because it was so disgusting. Talk about voting against your own self-interest.”

