October 27, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Consumer Shows What Grass-Fed Beef Labels Really Mean For A Cow’s Life. – ‘I have never felt more bamboozled in my life.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@key4thewin

I see grass-fed labels all the time in the grocery store, but I’ve never done any actual research into what it all means.

But today I learned something new, because a TikTokker named Rukiyah posted a video on the social media platform and informed viewers about what these labels really mean.

Source: TikTok

In her caption, she wrote, “You can’t trust anything these days … I’m not even surprised.”

The text overlay on Rukiyah’s video reads, “Grass-fed does not mean the cows spend their lives in fields!!”

She said, “I have never felt more bamboozled in my life. You’re telling me this is what grass-fed means?”

Source: TikTok

Rukiyah added, “I’m thinking they’re free, happy cows living off the land, but no! This is their reality.”

She ended her video by saying, “Literally, everything is a lie.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@key4thewin

You can’t trust anything these days..im not even surprised 🤦🏾‍♀️

♬ original sound – Rukiyah👑

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Things aren’t always what they appear to be…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter