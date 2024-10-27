Consumer Shows What Grass-Fed Beef Labels Really Mean For A Cow’s Life. – ‘I have never felt more bamboozled in my life.’

I see grass-fed labels all the time in the grocery store, but I’ve never done any actual research into what it all means.

But today I learned something new, because a TikTokker named Rukiyah posted a video on the social media platform and informed viewers about what these labels really mean.

In her caption, she wrote, “You can’t trust anything these days … I’m not even surprised.”

The text overlay on Rukiyah’s video reads, “Grass-fed does not mean the cows spend their lives in fields!!”

She said, “I have never felt more bamboozled in my life. You’re telling me this is what grass-fed means?”

Rukiyah added, “I’m thinking they’re free, happy cows living off the land, but no! This is their reality.”

She ended her video by saying, “Literally, everything is a lie.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Things aren’t always what they appear to be…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.