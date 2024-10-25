Crooked Employee Tried To Not Pay A Valuable Contractor, But Two Years Later Tried To Hire Him For Another Job. So He Got Revenge By Calling The Them Out In Front Of Everybody.

Obviously if you’re going to work you expect to get paid the agreed upon amount.

In today’s story, we hear about a company who tried to get away with not paying their workers.

Then the company tries to rehire one of those workers, and it’s time for revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Don’t want to pay me for the job I worked? Speakerphone will get you Years ago, I worked on a video production shoot for a company in northern New Jersey. The day went well, I did my job and nobody said anything to me otherwise. I happened to connect with another camera operator this day, and got his business card.

OP didn’t get paid.

I invoiced the company for the work I had done, and noticed after 30 days that it was still unpaid. Sent the invoice again via email, still did not get paid. Reached out to the company over the phone and they had the balls to tell me they were not paying me for the days work I had done because “I did not do a very good job.”

OP called the other camera guy.

This was obviously news to me as again, no one said anything to me the day of the shoot. Also, I did the work which means I get paid. Reached out to the other camera guy whose card I had gotten, and he told me they tried to pull the same thing with him.

The camera man told him how to get paid.

He sent a letter on a letterhead from a law firm and forced the issue and got paid. I followed suit and did eventually get paid. Now fast-forward a year or two and I get a phone call one day. It’s the same jerk who was refusing to pay me.

The boss who refused to pay called OP.

He has me on speakerphone and is asking about the logistics of an upcoming shoot and blah blah blah. I said “let me stop you for a second. Is this X of X company?” Him: “uh yeah” Me: “You refused to pay me for a job I did 2 years ago and now have the audacity to assume I might work for you again? You’re wrong. I don’t work with unprofessionals like you” and hung up. So satisfying…hope everyone in the room heard that and that he felt like the idiot that he is.

Maybe there wasn’t even anyone else in the room, but I agree with OP that I hope there was. It would be hard to find good workers if you don’t pay them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks it’s possible the person who was on speakerphone was alone.

Another person assumes he was in a meeting.

This reader hopes OP warns his friends.

This reader is hopeful the speakerphone revenge worked.

Another reader suggests even more revenge…

That guy had some nerve to call after trying to get away with not paying!

