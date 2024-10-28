Her Ex Wants The Kids To Spend Halloween With Him So They Can Celebrate Another Holiday, But She And The Kids Want Halloween To Be The Priority

Split families can be hard to manage when the kids are young, and who gets to have them on holidays can lead to a lot of tension.

These parents celebrate different holidays at the same time of the year, and can’t work it out.

Check out the details and decide who you think is right.

AITA for refusing to trade Halloween for Diwali for my children? Children involved are 3 and 4. Born in Canada, so far raised without any religious influence but neither parent is opposed to it.

Things have been rough between the couple…

The father, let’s call him Dave, and I have been separated since January 2021. Co-Parenting has been rocky at best. The relationship was riddled with emotional abuse, IMO Dave is a textbook narcissist. Having finally settled in court, this is the first year that a custody agreement will dictate the division of holidays (alternating each year).

She wants the kids to have the best Halloween!

This year, I am entitled to Halloween with our children. Please keep in mind, I have no knowledge of what a Diwali celebration entails and am going only on what Dave has informed me will take place. Forgive my ignorance or incorrect terms! (Additional info on Diwali celebrations are welcome!) Dave approached me this morning to ask if I would trade years for Halloween – He would take the children this year and I would have them next.

The ex wanted the kids to himself.

Dave explained that Diwali falls on Halloween this year and that his girlfriend celebrates. He stated that the children have been invited by her family to join in the celebrations. Dave stated that the children would be picked up from school, travel 20 minutes to their home where they will have dinner, do Puja #1 at 5:10pm, travel 1 hour to gf’s families home, do Puja #2, have a snack, trick-or-treat and go to bed. They would then stay overnight at the gf’s families home to continue the Diwali celebration the following day.

She wasn’t okay with that.

Both October 31st and November 1st are my parenting days. Dave has not directly asked to have the children for Friday but in stating that they will sleep over and the celebration continues, it is presumed. I am of the opinion that it is great for the children to experience other cultures and religions and welcome their participation in Diwali.

The kids had already decided!

However, the children loved Halloween last year and haven’t stopped talking about it since! They picked out their costumes in august and tell anyone who will listen what they will be! I feel that with the travel and additional celebrations, it may make for a very rushed and tiring Halloween. I don’t know how long Puja lasts but the timeline does not appear to allow for much time to trick-or-treat. I do not want their Halloween experience compromised when they will ask again for another full year.

She wanted to make it work for everyone!

I have offered a solution to Dave that the kids would trick-or-treat as per usual but could spend Friday with the gf’s family to celebrate Diwali. I also offered to drive the children the 1 hour to their family home, knowing that they will already be there and celebrating. This way, the children could experience both Halloween and Diwali.

He’s being rude about the situation…

Dave seems to think that I am trying to control his parenting and it should be a simple trade for Halloween this year for next. I feel that it is not simply a trade for this year and next because the children may miss out on the Halloween experience as a result of the switch. AITA????

Why can’t the husband respect what the kids want? They seem to have clearly made their choice!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about it.

This user suggests the kids to celebrate Diwali next year.

This user thinks Diwali can be a eventful…

This user wants the mom to always stick by the court’s verdict!

That’s right! This user has a harsh question for the mom.

Exactly! This person knows the kids have picked what they want to do.

This father really needs to put his children’s choice first.

He can be selfish about this next year.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.