Dentist Said That People Shouldn’t Use Whitening Toothpaste Because It Doesn’t Actually Whiten Your Teeth. In Fact, It Can Do The Exact Opposite.

I feel like every article and video about whitening toothpaste contradicts the one that came before it.

Is the stuff good for our teeth or bad for it?

Well, this dentist has some strong feelings about this topic and they took to TikTok to share their thoughts.

The text overlay on the dentist’s video reads, “Dental lesson: Whitening toothpastes do NOT actually whiten your teeth. They just remove stains by scrubbing away layers of enamel, which can make your teeth look whiter at first.”

The text overlay continued, “Over time, this leads to thinner, more yellow, and sensitive teeth.”

Well, that doesn’t sound good…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Another viewer made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

This is a hot-button issue in the dental community!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.