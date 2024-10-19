Entitled Couple Assumes They Can Do A Photoshoot On Her Rental Gazebo, But She Refuses And They Get Chased Out Of Their Rental Instead

Dealing with entitled people can leave any sane person feeling dumbfounded.

But isn’t it great when you muster up the courage to put them in their place?

In this inspiring story, we meet a woman who did not let an entitled woman intimidate her and hopefully taught her a valuable lesson.

Let’s read the full story.

Entitled couple plan a photoshoot at my gazebo I (50 year old female) rent a place along a river in Ontario, Canada every year in August for 10-14 days. My rental includes exclusive use of a cabin, a private deck with a hot tub, and a furnished gazebo. Mine is the only rental with a gazebo. Just east of “my place” is another, smaller cabin with just a dock and a hot tub.

That’s nice!

I get back from a quick grocery shopping expedition. As I am unpacking my car, a young woman (EW) walks over and climbs on my deck. She has obviously either just showered or just gotten out of the hot tub; she’s in a bathrobe.

Awkward already.

EW: Hi! I just wanted to stop by and tell you that me and my partner will be doing a photoshoot in the gazebo tomorrow morning. Just letting you know, as a courtesy, since we will be moving your boats out for the photoshoot. Don’t worry, we will put them back. Now, the gazebo is attached to the deck which surrounds my rental cabin. My kayaks are in the gazebo when rain is forecast (it’s been raining off and on all day). Now, I have exclusive use of the entire area. No one from the other rentals is supposed to come near my area. This info is part of the owners’ orientation for all new arrivals. I’m standing at my cabin door, with grocery bags in my hands, dumbfounded that she thinks she can take over the gazebo that is part of my rental.

Anyone would be next to speechless at her entitlement.

But there’s more.

EW: So, are you staying here alone or do you have your husband and kids with you? Do you own the cabin? How much did it cost? How long have you been here? Bullet quick questions, no pauses for answers. ME: You are in my private space, please leave. EW: I’m just being friendly… ME: No, you are intruding on my space and invading my privacy. Your questions are intrusive and creepy. You will not be doing a photoshoot tomorrow or anytime in my gazebo. Please leave now.

Notice she did not leave any room for interpretation.

EW: No need to get snippy (she says in a snippy tone). We are doing the shoot tomorrow so you better not interfere. Given your attitude, I think it’s best that you head into town by 8. Don’t come back before 2. ME: Not happening. Get off my deck. Get out of my space now. EW: (stamps foot) You are being unreasonable. You’re the only one with a gazebo, you need to share! ME: No I don’t. Leave NOW.

Wow.

I went into the cabin, locked the door and immediately messaged the owner. I’ve been renting here for years, and the owner and I have become friends. They didn’t show up for their photoshoot. And the owner had to chase them out of the rental the next morning; they were still in bed an hour past checkout time.

They’re the poster child for entitlement.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Same!

This commenter shares their opinion.

I agree.

They don’t sound like sharpest tool in the shed.

This person shares words of caution.

They would have way better chances if they had politely asked.

But I doubt they would have been gracious about a ‘no’ either way.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.