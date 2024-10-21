Her Ex’s Family Struggles Making Ends Meet, But This Mom Donates Her Old Toys To Goodwill Instead Of Helping Them Out

Six years after a messy divorce, tensions are still high between a woman and her ex-husband.

Especially after she decided to donate her children’s old toys to a goodwill store rather than giving them to his struggling family.

With a past full of cheating, false accusations, and custody battles, is this just another act of revenge, or is she simply setting boundaries?

Read on for the story!

AITA for not donating old toys to my ex’s children? I (34f) have two kids with my ex (13&12). Our divorce happened 6 years ago. He’s married again and has additional children. We are not on good terms. We communicate via app about our kids and that’s the only contact we should have and that I respond to. Unless it’s an emergency and then we can text/call if needed. The reason for the bad blood is he cheated on me with the woman he’s now married to. And then during our divorce she accused me of breaking into their house and stealing from them.

Bad blood, validated.

Their house was broken into. But his wife said it had to be me, she even started hinting about it online and telling other people. I didn’t do it and it was proven. Police even caught the person who did it. But my ex and her still tried to use that as a reason for him to get full custody of our kids. It didn’t work but they still tried. So we’re not on good terms and that’s not something I feel will ever change. It’s a struggle to be civil but I do it for the kids sake. I hate the two of them though and think they’re both bad people.

Uh well, yeah.

Last year they had a micro preemie which is their third child together. She also has a child with someone else. After the birth of their micro preemie they started struggling with money and felt bad for their other children who live with them full time because they had to make a lot of changes. My kids had a little but not really because they still had me. Recently the kids and I did a clear out and I donated a bunch of their old toys to a goodwill nearby. My ex saw me with the donation and he was pissed that I donated them to a store vs giving them to his family.

Now WHY would you do that?

He confronted me in person about this. He told me I have to know they were looking for help with toys and stuff and I know what they’ve been through. He asked how I could spite his children like that. He told me they’d love to get their older siblings old toys. He confronted me a second time because he found out our eldest gave a couple of toys to a friends younger sibling. I knew about it but didn’t confirm that to him. He still guessed and again in a face to face confrontation he called me out for not donating them to him and letting them be donated elsewhere. AITA?

Hmm…is this about toys, or are deeper wounds from the past still bleeding into the present?

