Her Best Friend Wanted To Spend The Night, But She Said “No” When She Found Out He Was On The Run

Standing up for your friends is great to a point, but if they break the law, it’s usually best if they have to deal with the consequences.

In today’s story, one woman’s best friend wants to stay at her place because he’s on the run.

She doesn’t like this idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH FOR NOT HARBORING MY BEST FRIEND AITAH….. well let me explain. I (female) I have a bestie (male) of over 22 years. And we being thick as thieves (in the concept of he had my back I had his.)

He wants to spend the night at her house.

So one day he messages me asking me to stay over the house. Normally I’m okay with my bestie chilling with me for a few, but not a sleepover. Well, he ask could he stay over because he’s on the run.

He accused her of not being “a real friend.”

I told him no because he needs to go ahead and turn himself in (also I have roommates). So he told me I was not a real friend to him. That I don’t know what he is getting into.

She stood her ground.

And I told him I’ll pray for him. Cause I don’t wanna lose my job or anything I worked hard for. Harboring him. AITAH?

I wonder what he did?!

He probably should turn himself in.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

What her friend’s asking her to do could be dangerous.

She definitely made the right decision.

Everyone wants to know what her friend did.

He shouldn’t have even asked!

Deep down, he knows he’s the one who is wrong.

Good for her for not letting her friend drag her down with him!

Sometimes you have to know when to step away.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.