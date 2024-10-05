He Doesn’t Like His Sister-In-Law’s Cooking, So He Brought His Own Food To A Family Dinner. But When She Asked Why He Wasn’t Eating Her Food, He Lied And Now The Family Is Upset.

If you go out of your way to cook for your extended family and one of those family members refuses to eat your food, how would that make you feel?

That’s the question in today’s story where a brother-in-law brings his own food to a family dinner.

His SIL was not pleased, to say the least.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for bringing my own food to a family dinner because my brother’s wife is a terrible cook? So, last weekend my family had a big dinner at my brother’s (35M) house. His wife (33F) cooked the meal. I’ll just be blunt she’s a lovely person, but her cooking is awful.

He is over trying to eat her food.

I’ve tried to be polite and eat it at past dinners, but every time I’ve either gotten sick or just couldn’t finish the food. It’s bland, overcooked, or just plain inedible. This time, I decided to bring my own food.

His sister-in-law noticed that he wasn’t eating the food she made.

I didn’t make a big deal out of it, just quietly put my dish on my plate when everyone else was eating. But my sister in law noticed and asked why I wasn’t eating what she made. I didn’t want to lie, so I said I had some dietary restrictions which is true to some extent, but not the whole reason.

His parents and brother think he was wrong for not eating her food.

She seemed hurt and asked if I didn’t like her cooking. I tried to downplay it, saying it’s just easier for me to bring my own food because of my diet. Well, now my brother is upset with me, saying I embarrassed his wife in front of the family. My parents think I could’ve just eaten a little bit of her food to be polite. But I didn’t want to go through another meal of forcing down food I couldn’t stomach.

It does seem rude to go to a family dinner and bring your own food unless it’s a potluck and you’re bringing enough for everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks the sister-in-law knows she’s not a good cook.

Another reader thinks he shouldn’t have gone to the family dinner.

This reader gives several examples of ways he could’ve handled the situation better.

Another person called him “rude.”

This reader thinks he should’ve known he couldn’t hide the fact that he brought his own food.

It would’ve been better if he just pretended not to be hungry.

I definitely think he could have made a better choice, here.

