He Listed His Washer And Dryer Free On Marketplace, But Won’t Give Them To His In-Laws Unless They Pay Back Their Debt

They say you should never do business with family.

This story is an example of what can happen when money and debt collide with family, and it definitely proves the point.

Check out what happened when this brother-in-law tried to collect what he’s owed with a free washer and dryer hanging in the balance.

AITA for not giving washer and dryer away to brother-in-law and sister-in-law My brother-in-law and sister-in-law have owed my wife and me $1,200 for over three years now. They were struggling at the time and we let them borrow the money to get a place of their own with the expectation that they would pay us back quickly.

But it didn’t turn out that way.

We expected that they would give us $50 here and there until it was paid back and were fine with that. Now, more than three years later, we have not received a dime and they avoid the subject. The other day, our four-year old dryer quit working and instead of dealing with the hassle of getting it repaired, we went out and bought a new washer and dryer set.

And then his efforts backfired.

We posted the old ones for free on FB marketplace and almost immediately, my sister-in-law messaged that they wanted them. I said I would sell it to them for $1,200. She called my wife about the exchange and my wife was somewhat upset. I’ve temporarily taken the listing down, but I am adamant that they don’t get it, especially since there is till a ton of value in them. AITA?

