He Tried Really Hard To Learn His Girlfriend’s Native Language, But Then Her Family Laughed At Him When He Tried To Speak It

Learning foreign languages is easier for some people that others, and some languages are definitely a tougher trick.

In today’s story, one man knows it’s important to his girlfriend’s family that he learns her native language.

He has tried really hard to learn the language, but after they laughed at him, he no longer thinks it’s worth it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for giving up on learning my gf’s mother tongue? So my gf is from an Asian country, won’t say which. But basically her parents are really keen on me learning their language. My gf also would like me to learn it.

He has tried to learn his girlfriend’s language.

It’s a very very difficult language for me and I’ve made a strong effort to learn it. I’ve memorised many words and phrases for many occasions. However in this language, the tone of vowels is very important and I can’t get it right.

He feels like it’s not worth it to try to learn the language.

I’ve put so much effort, and whenever I speak it or say anything, my girlfriend’s family and friends laugh at me. It’s very disheartening and very rude cause I’ve made a genuine effort and put so much time and effort to learn these phrases. I’ve decided it’s not worth it and I don’t want to learn it. My gf can speak English fine anyway so what’s the point.

It would be frustrating to try to learn a new language only to have the people who want you to learn that language laugh at you.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here are a few suggestions about how to make learning a foreign language easier.

I say let her parents learn English.

These people are inexcusably rude.

