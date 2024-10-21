Her Brother’s Girlfriend’s Parents Were Awful People Who Wanted To Hold Her Back, So Their Family Took Her In And Helped Her Sue Them For The Money They’d Stolen Over The Years

Your parents are meant to be your greatest supporters and cheerleaders.

But in this story, a woman shares how her brother’s girlfriend struggled with her parents’ greed and selfishness.

When she was able to escape from them, her boyfriend’s mother helped her file a legal case against her parents.

Read below for the full story!

Disowning their daughter, regretting forever. This basically happened like three weeks ago. I moved out from my mother’s house, since I was going off to university to study math and physics.

This woman shares the story of her brother’s girlfriend.

My brother had a girlfriend, who I really liked and respected. I soon accepted her as part of my family. She used to spend lots of time at our place, because her parents were a nightmare. They were pretty poor, which doesn’t have anything to do with them being horrible parent, just for context. But they also were very stingy.

She shares the struggles of her brother’s GF.

Here in Germany, you’ll get money for your child to buy them food, provide shelter, warmth and clothes. Her parents didn’t spend her child money on anything for her. She had to sleep in a dark and cold room, buy her own clothes, and got no pocket money.

The pay from her job isn’t that much.

The only money she got was from her job, being a postgirl. That job only amounted to 48 Euros total in a month. And her bus ticket would already cost her 58 Euros. So she had to ask her mother to lend her something, which she would have to pay back to her.

Her parents disagree with her plans.

Her parents didn’t want her to move out or go study, since she was way too intelligent for them to ever control, unlike her simple brother. When she said, she wanted to move together with my brother into the city, where she had gotten an apprenticeship, her mom nearly exploded. She actually had hoped she wouldn’t get the job, so she could realize how stupid she was for wanting a good future for herself. You can imagine how much her parents hated my brother.

When this woman came back home, she found out that her brother’s GF is now living at their house.

Fast forward: I come back to stay a few weeks at home, visiting friends and relatives. She is as usual at our house. But my mother then told me, she was living here, permanently, being registered exactly at my home address.

Her mom cut her prom dress.

I’m a little stunned, as I had only suggested the very thing to her some days before. And she said she didn’t want to break ties with her family. But things changed when her mom tried to cut up her prom dress which was given to her by my mother as a present.

So his boyfriend came to the rescue and took her away.

She was furious about what her mother wanted to do. She just explained that she never got such a nice dress, so why would her daughter. My brother’s GF called my brother, and my mother then drove him to her since his car is getting fixed.

But even then, she didn’t get all of her stuff.

They just packed up the most stuff they could carry, not including a lot of stuff my brother’s GF had gotten as a present. Because, according to her, “she didn’t pay for it, so it wasn’t hers.” So her bike, her clothes given to her by her aunt, and some of the presents she had gotten from my brother had to be left behind. She was threatening with the cops.

They welcomed her with open arms.

The last words were, “You can always come back to us, when he has beaten you black and blue. We love you.” My brother can be a jerk, but he never got violent towards anyone. Since this day, she is living with us.

Their mom even helped out with her case.

Now, here comes the juice. Since my mother is really good with law and legal stuff, we have gotten her parents to pay her the child money they are now owning her. We also requested for a money support for her, since she has no income.

They’re expecting that she’ll get a lot of money.

She is only 18, so she will get a lot of money, plus her child money, plus the apprenticeship earnings, and a little extra from our family. Since she isn’t living with her family anymore, the Wohnungsgeld also got a lot less. They were getting Wohngeld, which is a financial support given to you per person and square metres of your living space.

They have to pay her back with the child support that they didn’t give her.

Mind you, her parents were gifting themselves smart watches and laptops at Christmas. My brother’s GF had gotten a shampoo bottle with a discount label on it. So, after a few days, they realised they were in a lot of financial doodoo and had to pay her back 4 months of child support, which they couldn’t.

She’s finally made up her mind.

They pleaded for the amount to be halved which my brother’s GF could have agreed to. But she just took a pen, and said, “Screw that,” crossed out their plea, and put it back into the envelope. She now doesn’t have anything to do with her family anymore, who tried through multiple means to get to her. I really admire her for staying that cool all these years. She rocks!

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a short but straightforward comment.

This one shares their thoughts about her stuff.

Exactly! Very well said.

Here’s another good insight from this user.

Meanwhile, someone from The Netherlands speaks up.

Never be afraid to cut ties with toxic people who don’t know your worth.

This young lady will be better off in the long run.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.