Her Gym Teacher Invited Her To Church To Make Friends, But Was Put Off When She Realized The Teacher Was Trying To Convert Her

It’s not always easy for everyone to make friends, and in today’s story one gym teacher tries to help a student make friends by inviting her to church.

It all sounds great until she goes to church with her gym teacher and finds out the teacher wasn’t being completely honest.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

WIBTA if I refused to go to church with my teacher? My gym teacher sees me as an outcast who’s extremely shy, and asked me to go to church with her every 10:45 AM sunday and hang out with other girls. I thought the church wouldn’t be so long and I couldn’t really say no since she was trying to be helpful and really wanted me to join, so I did agree. But when I did go there, I had to stay there for THREE whole hours and found out that my teacher was EXTREMELY religious, even saying that she was crying and praying all night for me to come. Which made me pretty uncomfortable, and she also asked my friends if I was free to spend more time with her as well.

The teacher is being kind of pushy.

She also kinda joked about why my parents didn’t believe in religion, but I didn’t think much of it until well, THAT. She also made the other students remember that class and their thoughts, and invited me to a group chat with those students and sent a pic of the bible recital(?) and told them to remember it until next sunday. Obviously this was all very overwhelming.

She finally realized why the teacher invited her to church.

But even if I want to cancel it, I already agreed to coming to church every week, and I JUST figured out that she was trying to make ME Christian. It was so obvious but I thought the main point was making new friends so now I regret that. But I already agreed to dancing in November with the church friends also out of spite, and they seem to really welcome me so now I’m pressured.

She doesn’t know what to say to her teacher.

Would I look like a jerk who ghosted/bailed on them and my teacher? School’s tomorrow and I’m not sure what to tell my gym teacher. Also to clarify: She said she wasn’t like those “weird forcing Christians” and that she just wanted me to make friends. She did not tell me more specifics.

It seems like the gym teacher wasn’t completely honest.

I can understand why she wouldn’t want to go back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader points out that the teacher lied.

Another reader encourages her to tell the teacher “no.”

This reader thinks the teacher is being “inappropriate.”

Another person would go to the principle now.

I think she should be honest with her gym teacher and tell her she has changed her mind.

This whole thing has a bit of an icky feeling.

