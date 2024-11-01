Her Husband Wanted A Nap While Their Daughter Was Being Treated After A Car Accident, But She Threatened To Divorce Him If He Slept

Finding out your daughter and niece have been in a car accident is a terrifying prospect for any parent.

The last thing you need is more drama when you get to the hospital, but that’s what happened in this story, when this woman’s husband wanted a nap.

Truly.

Check out the details and decide whether or not you think she overreacted in threatening divorce.

AITA for threatening to divorce my husband? Saturday morning my 17 year old daughter got into a bad car wreck an hour and a half away from our home. She and her cousin were on the way to a charity event when a car cut them off.

Emotions are high.

I get to the hospital and I’m still in my work uniform and found out she needs emergency surgery. I should mention despite being an emotional person I shut down when super stressed. My family calls it “Vulcan mode” because I get so logical/practical it’s stupid. My husband and I are discussing what to expect with the medical team when he says he’s going to take a short nap in the car.

I look at him and flatly say “If you walk out that door I will divorce you Monday.” He sits in the chair and waits for us to finish.

And they’re not on the same page.

Sunday morning rolls around after a successful surgery we decide to have breakfast in the cafeteria.

He tells me that I made him look bad and the only reason he wanted to nap was to stretch out his back. I understand he has a bad back from being 6’8 but I REALLY needed him beside me. So AITA? Before you ask my daughter is going to be fine, just a ruptured spleen and broken arm. My niece has a collapsed lung and had surgery as well. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Here is what folks are saying.

I know people do weird things when traumatized, but I don’t get this one.

Definitely. He made his own bed.

The end made me laugh. I suspect she’s already tried couple’s therapy.

Definitely. She must have been so upset.

It does seem self absorbed.

I’m surprised they had breakfast together.

That’s marriage, I guess.

