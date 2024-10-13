Her Mother Encouraged Both Brides To Choose The Same Wedding Dress, So She Kicked Her Parents Out Of The Wedding And Now Their Relationship Is Completely Severed

After 15 months of wedding planning, things took a turn when one bride’s simple request was completely ignored by her own mother.

In this female/female marriage, the couple had only one rule: they didn’t want to see each other in their dresses before the big day.

But when the mother pushed both brides into choosing the same gown, despite warnings, it set off a series of lies, verbal abuse, and ultimately led to kicking the parents out of the wedding.

Was this the right call? Read on for the story!

AITA for kicking my parents from my wedding So for context my partner and I have been planning our wedding for about 15 months now. During that time was the dress shopping (both female marriage). I invited my mother along to both my fittings and my partner who saw my mother in such high regard also had her come along to hers as well. We clearly stipulated that we don’t want to see each other in the dresses we choose until the wedding.

Understandable!

We don’t mind knowing what dress but actually seeing each other in them, and that we would like to have separate dresses from each other. I thought that’s a simple request. The bridal place knew of our request as well. Through dress fittings I had settled on a dress I love and was encouraged by my mother and chose it as my primary option. At the same time she also encouraged my partner to the same dress knowing our request. The bridal place quietly said to my mother that we were looking at the same dress and to give us a heads up (they did as we asked them) and she brushed them off and told them it’s fine.

WAS it fine?

Now the gaslighting began. When we found out we ordered the same dress we asked for a family meeting. To sit down discuss what happened air grievances etc and put it under the bridge so to speak and move forward. We reiterated we asked for this not to happen and was told 3 different stories that conflicted with each other. Told nope that’s not what happened, I don’t remember that so it didn’t happen etc (we had our bridal parties with us so yes we can conform which version of events happened). We were met with severe verbal abuse. And rather sickening derogatory remarks which I can’t repeat here (yep that bad).

Oh my.

After all that I’ve decided to cut ties with them, told them to leave our lives as we are started new lives together and I don’t need this negativity anymore (mother was always like this growing up) told them not to attend the wedding and have told venue to refuse entry to them if they decide to gatecrash. All this because we asked a simple request which was ignored and then just asking hey can we have a sit down and talk about what happened. Honestly I feel drained and terrible but like I made a positive decision. So AITA?

Reddit was clear on this one: Mom crossed the line. While cutting ties with parents is tough, commenters backed the bride for standing her ground against the blatant disrespect and gaslighting.

This person says absolutely NTA.

This person has some questions.

And this says strike three and she’s OUT.

When a “simple request” turns into a family feud, it might be time to change more than just your wedding dress!

