Her Religious Family Calls Out Her Long-Planned Halloween Wedding, So She Kicks Out All Who Object And Continues With Her Vision

Weddings can be a battleground of emotions especially when a unique vision conflicts with a family’s “personal beliefs”.

When her religious family objects to her long-planned Halloween wedding, she refuses to let anyone cast a shadow on her big day, even if it means rescinding invitations.

AITA for uninviting 25 family members to my wedding 6 weeks to show time? I have had this Halloween Wedding planned for two years. The venue I wanted had a wait list.

Then, her family throws a wrench in her plans.

But then, all the sudden, my mom and grandma decided the wedding was satanic and wanted me to make last minute changes.

The bride claims her family had plenty of time to complain sooner.

I told my mom and grandma a firm no.

For two years, my family has known about this.

Yet her family’s complains had a ripple effect on other members of the family.

Because I have told them no, half of my mom’s side thought they would be cute and say they also aren’t coming in a random power struggle.

So the bride did what had to be done.

I told them fine and canceled everyone invitations who complained or backed my mom or grandma on this. One of my sisters acted like she stepped out of bridesmaid duty, so I replaced her. It was about 25 people that decided to act stupid at the less-than-six week mark, so I sent out uninvited invitation and I sent out new QR codes for those attending and the venue will check in by only those to let people in.

But now her family is having second thoughts.

My aunt (who was one of the uninvited) told me people are allowed to disagree with me and that doesn’t mean can pull an invitation from a wedding that they have made plans to attend.

The bride refuses to let them backtrack.

I told my aunt they had two years for complaints but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is ridiculous and everyone messed around and found out I will not be bullied by my family over this.

What did Reddit think?

Her entitled family learned that day to not overstep their bounds.

This redditor thinks her family’s objections had less to do with their convictions and more to do with control.

If their little huff was a bluff, this bride sure called it.

This redditor thinks the bride will have even more fun without her judgmental family there.

This bride stood firm, refusing to let family frights dim her Halloween delight.

She’s determined to show her attendees that even the most unconventional weddings can be a real treat.

