Biological Dad Wanted To Reconcile After Leaving Him For Years, But He Had One Condition That His Dad Refused

If your father who left you when you were a child came back and wanted to be part of your life again, would you let him?

This young man shares that his biological dad wanted to reconcile with him, but he would only agree if his dad paid his college tuition in exchange for his missed child support.

He refused, but was that the end of that?

Read the full story below.

AITA For telling my Biological dad the only way I would consider forgiving him for abandoning me is if he pays for my college and helps me with an apartment. I (18M) recently got accepted into my college of choice. Before I get into the story, let me give you some background. My mother had me at 18, and was also married at 18 to my biological dad.

All of a sudden, this man’s dad wanted them to reconcile.

Long story short, he walked out on me and my mom, and my mom raised me for two years on her own, then she met my stepdad. The biological dad didn’t try to contact me for years, but then recently, he popped up saying he wanted to mend our relationship. My dad had three daughters with another women who I was actually very interested in meeting.

He wanted to meet his half-sisters.

So after a few days of speaking with him over the phone, I asked to meet my half sisters. He denied it, saying he had to protect them, and how I needed to build a relationship with him first before I could meet my half sisters. The next day, I asked him again and he claimed they were getting their hair done. We didn’t speak for awhile after that.

His dad wanted to come back to his life, but he had his conditions.

About a week, he calls me saying he wants to be a part of my life and have me over for summers. I told him that he was never there for majority of my life, and has never once paid child support. So I told him if he really wants to be in my life and act like my father, then he should take up the duties of a father and help me pay for college and an apartment like a lot of parents do.

Now, he’s wondering if he was the jerk in this situation.

He refused and said I was using him for money, and he would not let anyone use him like that. So, am I the jerk for telling my biological dad he had to pay for me to go to college if he wanted a relationship with me?

Let’s find out what others have to say.

Nice move says this user.

File for back child support, suggests this one.

Whoa! Here’s one possibility.

This one shares their personal opinion.

Finally, this user says this man is no good.

Sounds like the father has a malicious motive.

Either way, he’s already shown his true colors.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.