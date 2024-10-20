His Friend Makes Passive Aggressive Comments At Dinner, And He Doesn’t Defend Her When His Fiancé Takes Care Of Business

What starts as a group dinner between friends quickly spirals out of control when one guest makes passive-aggressive jabs at the host’s fiancé.

Instead of stepping in, the host watches as his fiancé delivers a brutal verbal takedown that leaves one friend in tears.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not defending my friend when my fiancé was mean to her. I 26m have been engaged to my fiancé Zaira 26f for six months now. We were friends in high school and only started dating when we were around 22. We were close in high school (we were in the same friend group) but drifted apart and reconnected in uni so it’s safe to say I do know her really well. She’s a kind person most of the time. However she knows how to cut deep when the situation warrants it. I’ve witnessed it at times and she can make people cry.

So one of my friend groups mostly consists of gamers. I don’t hangout with them in person that much because I’m not very social and prefer spending time with my fiancé. Even during calls I’m mostly muted or don’t talk but I do enjoy their company, I guess I’m just shy. My friends know I have a fiancé and they invited her out with us last night. There are girls in our friend group like two of them and this other girl in our group who can be a bit of a pick me girl. I’ll call her Emma. She gets along well with the rest of us but sometimes she can be a bit annoying.

So last night we all went out to dinner and the other two girls and my girl were getting along really well. They really hit it off until Emma joined us later in the evening. She started of making passive aggressive backhanded comments to Zaira who initially just rolled her eyes and laughed. I told Emma to stop because I didn’t want the night to end with someone crying. She took this as a joke but stopped messing with Zaira for a while and then she started up again. I think she was trying make my fiancé insecure or jealous or something but Emma kept saying how close we are because we game. Zaira knows I’m not close with her because every time I play with them she is either in my lap or right next to me watching me play.

Emma told Zaira not to worry about her because she wasn’t going to take me away from her. Zaira smiled at her and I knew the night was over. She looked Emma up and down and said ‘you, take him from me? Good luck.’ Emma tried defending herself and brushing it off as a joke but Zaira just kind of let loose I guess. She called Emma a pathetic excuse of a woman and asked if she needs male validation that desperately or if she’s actually deluded enough to think she (Emma) is more important than her (Zaira) in my life, among other things. I’m not going to lie, I do kind of think it’s hot when she gets like this so I just sat by and watched and Emma started crying. We left after she said thank you to the rest of my friends.

The girls in my group have been messaging me and saying I should’ve stopped Zaira and maybe not have let her be so rude and Emma has gone radio silent. My other friends think Zaira is justified and I do too but did she take it too far and should I have stopped her? AITA?

