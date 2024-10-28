His Wife Bought Furniture That Needed To Be Assembled, But Was Surprised He Wasn’t Interested In Completing The Task

Buying furniture pieces for your home is fun.

Assembling it is another story.

This man shares how his wife constantly buys new furniture but asks him to assemble it, and how he has had just about enough.

But when he refused, she called him a jerk.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my wife “it isn’t hard, you can do it by yourself” referring to IKEA furniture. So, my wife recently bought some new furniture from IKEA. She has been remodeling the house, and almost every week, she is buying something new.

This man admits that he doesn’t want to install the furniture that his wife buys.

I do not like assembling furniture, and every single time she has bought something, I am the one who is assembling it. I don’t think it’s that difficult. Really, it is more time-consuming than anything.

His wife bought another one and asked him to assemble it.

I got home, and she bought a new desk, and asked me to put it together. I told her no, it isn’t hard, and she can do it by herself. She wasn’t happy about it, and she did go and do it.

When his wife got into a minor accident, it led to an argument.

It wasn’t long until she made a loud yell. She dropped the piece of wood on her foot. This caused a big argument about me not helping her and I pointing out that she doesn’t want help. She wants me to do it all.

She said he’s being a jerk!

She called me a jerk, and the desk is just laying on the floor not assembled. I am refusing to assemble it.

Uh oh! Sounds like some drama.

Let’s see how other people reacted.

If you don’t want to assemble it, then don’t buy it!

Or at least ask your husband first if he will do it.

