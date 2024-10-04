Insurance Agent Warned People Against Filing Roadside Assistance Claims With Their Car Insurance Companies

Car insurance sure can be confusing…

Heck, every kind of insurance seems to be a tangled mess of confusion and bureaucracy!

But today we’re gonna get a pro tip from an insurance agent named Kenneth who posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers some advice.

Kenneth started his video by saying, “I’m very shocked that a lot of people don’t know this about their auto insurance policy.”

He continued, “Anything that falls under the roadside assistance category on your auto insurance, if you try to get that reimbursed or file a claim on your auto insurance, did you know that follows you for about five years?”

Kenneth said, “Guys, PSA announcement. If you have auto insurance, do not use roadside assistance unless it’s absolutely worst-case scenario.”

He explained, “You really should have a AAA policy, because if you have a AAA policy, guess what? It doesn’t hurt your auto insurance to file a claim.”

Kenneth continued, “Everyone thinks that insurance agents are the worst people in the entire world, right? Do yourself a favor. Go out, remove roadside assistance from your auto insurance policy and get AAA coverage for roadside assistance.”

He sounds like he knows what he’s talking about…

