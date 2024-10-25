October 25, 2024 at 6:22 am

KFC Customer Points Out That Their Chicken Tenders Have Gotten Much Smaller And It’s Not Worth The Money. – ‘I just got charged $8 for two.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@totalllyavalon

An Australian TikTokker named Avalon posted a video on the social media platform and put Kentucky Fried Chicken on blast after she ordered some chicken tenders from the popular fast food chain.

Avalon said, “KFC, count your ******* days.”

Source: TikTok

She showed viewers a piece of chicken and said, “That is apparently $4. I just got charged $8 for two original tenders.”

Yeah, those are small.

Source: TikTok

Avalon asked, “Are you taking the **** right now? I’m shocked.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “DRY, LUKE WARM and the size of my finger. I wanted a tender not a nugget this is a joke.”

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@totalllyavalon

Replying to @Waynestorm⛈️🌀 DRY, LUKE WARM and the size of my finger. I wanted a tender not a nugget this is a joke. #kfc #scam #nuggets #costofliving #inflation #friedchicken #ripoff #australia #fyp #totallyavalon

♬ original sound – Totally Avalon

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

She was quite upset about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter