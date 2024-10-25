KFC Customer Points Out That Their Chicken Tenders Have Gotten Much Smaller And It’s Not Worth The Money. – ‘I just got charged $8 for two.’
by Matthew Gilligan
An Australian TikTokker named Avalon posted a video on the social media platform and put Kentucky Fried Chicken on blast after she ordered some chicken tenders from the popular fast food chain.
Avalon said, “KFC, count your ******* days.”
She showed viewers a piece of chicken and said, “That is apparently $4. I just got charged $8 for two original tenders.”
Yeah, those are small.
Avalon asked, “Are you taking the **** right now? I’m shocked.”
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “DRY, LUKE WARM and the size of my finger. I wanted a tender not a nugget this is a joke.”
Check out her video.
@totalllyavalon
Replying to @Waynestorm⛈️🌀 DRY, LUKE WARM and the size of my finger. I wanted a tender not a nugget this is a joke. #kfc #scam #nuggets #costofliving #inflation #friedchicken #ripoff #australia #fyp #totallyavalon
She was quite upset about this…
