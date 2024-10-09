October 9, 2024 at 6:21 am

McDonald’s Customer Claims The Chain Is Charging Customers More Money With Their Touch-Screen Menus

by Matthew Gilligan

Is Mickey D’s ripping us off?

That’s what a TikTokker named Manvir claimed in a viral TikTok video…and he’s blaming it all on the franchise’s touchscreens.

Manvir said the menu touchscreens at McDonald’s put the most expensive food items at the top and explained, “It’s almost like a supermarket store shelf, where the most expensive is at eye-level, and the rest, the cheaper items, are down at the bottom.”

He said that after a customer selects an item, the screen asks them if they’d like to turn it into a meal to make more money for the franchise.

He explained, “This is subtly tricking you into believing that the burger alone isn’t enough to satisfy your hunger. So what are we gonna do? We’re gonna make it a meal.”

Manvir then said, “They want to reward you for adding things into your cart” and that customers might pick more items when they’re returned to the menu.

Well, I guess it works!

Take a look at what he had to say.

How McDonald’s tricks you into spending more money

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

Anything to make a buck, huh?

