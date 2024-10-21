Person Waits In Line Forever Behind Fumbling Customer, And They Finally Get Even In The Parking Lot

Your patience can wear thin pretty fast when you’re stuck waiting behind someone who seems to think they’re the only person in the world.

Make me wait? Turnabout is fair play This morning began the same way any Sunday morning starts when I work. I woke up at 7:20am, I showered til 7:28am, and I prepared for my day until 7:40 a.m. Then, I went to the gas station to get some breakfast, arriving at 7:45 a.m. Sometimes, there’s a bit of a line, but it’s no big deal. All was going well. Then I get to the line with two kids in front of me. The cashier gets all their things rung up in about 15 seconds or so.

Then, in the process of attempting to think about paying, they answer a phone call, dig through their wallets, put the card in the machine, take the card out of the machine, put the card back in the machine, take the card back out of the machine, put the card in the machine, realize it’s been working the whole time, slowly punch in their debit pin one number per minute. In the time I waited behind them, planets, stars, and perhaps even entire galaxies winked out of existence, never to be seen again. Finally, after 17 eternities, it was my turn, the grand total of which took about 45 seconds.

What did I do next? I raced out to my car, noticed the two kids in front of me just preparing to back out, got into my car, and backed out right in front of them. Normally, I’m in a bit of a hurry, but I decided to make a career out of this back-out. Surely, if anyone decides to watch the convenience store security cameras, they will view what can only be described as a masterful performance art. Sadly, there wasn’t an audience, but if there had been, Albert Einstein himself surely would have wept.

The two kids, chatty as can be, suddenly stopped their talking and just stared, mouths agape, in ever-increasing annoyance as planets, stars, perhaps even galaxies winked out of existence in the universe above them. After finally extricating myself from my parking spot, I decided to take a leisurely retirement pace to the road before zooming off to head to my job, arriving just as the clock turned 8am. Was it petty? Yes, it was. Was it worth my time? Obviously not. Would I do it again? Ever and always, until the last stars wink out of a dying universe.

