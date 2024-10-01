Raising Cane’s Customer Claims That Chicken Tenders Have Gotten Smaller At The Chain. – ‘Gets closer to a nugget every time I go.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Could it be true…?
A woman named Roz posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something that should make all of us shake our heads: she claims that the chicken tenders at fast food chain Raising Cane’s have gotten smaller.
The brief video shows Roz as she sat in her car and held up a chicken tender.
The text overlay on the video reads, “I swear Canes chicken gets closer to a nugget every time I go.”
It doesn’t look like she’s lying!
Take a look at the video.
@rosaaaa_222
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This viewer chimed in.
Another person isn’t happy about their experience…
And this person is a fan of a different chicken spot.
Shrinkflation strikes again…
