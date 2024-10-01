October 1, 2024 at 7:48 am

Raising Cane’s Customer Claims That Chicken Tenders Have Gotten Smaller At The Chain. – ‘Gets closer to a nugget every time I go.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Could it be true…?

A woman named Roz posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something that should make all of us shake our heads: she claims that the chicken tenders at fast food chain Raising Cane’s have gotten smaller.

The brief video shows Roz as she sat in her car and held up a chicken tender.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I swear Canes chicken gets closer to a nugget every time I go.”

It doesn’t look like she’s lying!

Take a look at the video.

@rosaaaa_222

#whoshotupthetacobell #fyp 🐓🧐

♬ original sound – hoeishactivities2.0

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person isn’t happy about their experience…

And this person is a fan of a different chicken spot.

Shrinkflation strikes again…

