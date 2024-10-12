Rescue Workers Call This Four-Eared Kitten An Adorable Genetic Marvel
I kind of love that we’ve gotten to a point that we find what would have been termed a genetic “freak” as something simply too adorable for words.
Then again, I think you would have to do some pretty intense mutating to make any kind of kitten less than precious.
This kitten showed up at a shelter with four ears, and everyone who has met him has melted into a puddle under his spell.
The kitten, named Audio by the Mount Juliet, Tennessee shelter, came in with three littermates. They were 8-9 weeks old at the time and all appear to be healthy.
“We will have him fully checked by a vet, but from what we know, the inner ear is completely normal and will cause no issues, other than having extra flaps to clean!”
In 2021, a cat in Turkey called Midas was found to have four ears and, according to her Instagram account, continues to thrive.
So, we’re sure little Audio will have the best life.
And probably a decent social media following to boot.
