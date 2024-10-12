Rescue Workers Call This Four-Eared Kitten An Adorable Genetic Marvel

I kind of love that we’ve gotten to a point that we find what would have been termed a genetic “freak” as something simply too adorable for words.

Then again, I think you would have to do some pretty intense mutating to make any kind of kitten less than precious.

This kitten showed up at a shelter with four ears, and everyone who has met him has melted into a puddle under his spell.

The kitten, named Audio by the Mount Juliet, Tennessee shelter, came in with three littermates. They were 8-9 weeks old at the time and all appear to be healthy.

“We will have him fully checked by a vet, but from what we know, the inner ear is completely normal and will cause no issues, other than having extra flaps to clean!”

In 2021, a cat in Turkey called Midas was found to have four ears and, according to her Instagram account, continues to thrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midas (@midas_x24)

So, we’re sure little Audio will have the best life.

And probably a decent social media following to boot.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about the mysterious “pyramids” discovered in Antarctica. What are they?