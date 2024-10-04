She Announced Her Pregnancy At Someone Else’s Bridal Shower, And Doesn’t Get Why The Bride Got Mad At Her For Stealing Her Thunder

Isn’t it the worst when situations stir out of control and everything goes the opposite way?

AITA for announcing my pregnancy at my friend’s bridal shower? I 31Fam a bridesmaid for my friend Abby 32DF. Abby and I are high school friends, and while we’ve drifted, I was honored to be a bridesmaid.

She asked some of our other hs friends, some of which I have seen since college in person. I found out I was pregnant a few weeks ago, but I didn’t want to announce it, as I announced my pregnancy last year to family and friends and then had a miscarriage.

I was quite surprised I was pregnant again so soon, but me and my boyfriend was happy and we decided to wait until I was further along to announce to be in the safe side. At Abby’s bridal shower, her MOH got us to play a drinking game. I opted out of drinking obviously, and settled on water and said I had to be up early tomorrow so I couldn’t drink.

I thought it was fine, until halfway through my hs friend Jane was quite tipsy and offered me a shot, and I said no I really can’t. She pestered me, and said that she would personally wake me up early tomorrow so it would be fine, but I insisted no. She then asked if I was pregnant and I got flustered and said no, but she caught me and said I was a bad liar.

She was quite loud and congratulated me and told everyone I was pregnant. I felt really uncomfortable, as I didn’t want to disclose this, and it was Abby’s day not mine. Everyone congratulated me there and I brushed it off, thinking people were quite tipsy so they’d probably not even remember tomorrow morning.

I wasn’t having that much fun as everyone else was drinking, so I opted to leave first and thought it was all fine. I got a text today, two days later from Abby saying she was upset that I announced my pregnancy at her bridal shower.

I apologized on text and said I didn’t mean for it to come out, but that Jane had announced it.

