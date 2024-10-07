Teacher Insists Girls In Future Farmers Of America Prepare Rocky Mountain Oysters, So A Student Got Revenge By Rolling Them In Sawdust Instead Of Batter

Sometimes, teachers can cross the line, especially when they have outdated ideas about gender roles.

Is it sawdust or corn meal? In High School, I was one of 4 girls in FFA Future Farmers of America ( we knew where the cute guys were). The teacher didn’t like females in the class, as it is geared towards men and farming. We were building jewelry boxes in the shop when the teacher came in with a bunch of Rocky Mountain oysters ( bull *****).

Since the teacher thought females belonged in the kitchen, we were told to prepare them for frying. Not something I wanted to even touch. The sawdust and the cornmeal (we were told to use) looked just alike, so I rolled the Rocky Mountain Oysters in the sawdust.

The teacher deserved that.

Next time, maybe he’ll treat people who are cooking his food with more respect.

