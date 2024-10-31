October 31, 2024 at 12:48 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 812

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 812

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
In the running for most adorable legacy ever
Some UFOs like to water ski
At first, they thought the umbrella was stolen
Barber tenderly “cuts” toddler’s hair
Painted entirely with a palette knife
Peeling aluminum makes the perfect ring
Honest about blood donation
Grandpa’s neck tie hack
This little bear just has to keep dancing
Late 1800s-era photo of the Sphinx from a hot air balloon
Acid-dipped BMW
Green peppers turned red late in the season
Downhilling in Medellin
André the Giant greets young fan
The most satisfying way to garden
He doesn’t even care
Kayaking and tobagganing mashup
The Easter Bunny bringing “joy” to children in 1955
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why Are You Still Single? Here’s What People Said.
How a 15-Year-Old Gamer Became the Patron Saint of the Internet
Life Hacks That Can Help Get Your Body Back On Track
These buildings would have transformed skylines, but they were never built
Why is it so hard to take a break from work – even if we want to?
We could nuke an incoming asteroid. Scientists just proved it.
These 3 Little Words Can Unlock A Healthier Approach To Eating
Super Picky Groom Pushes His Wedding Photographer Too Far
Jamestown’s Mysterious Black Tombstone Originated in Belgium, Archaeologists Say
Everything to Consider Before Buying Home Security Cameras

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 812 Featured Image 2 The Shirk Report Volume 812

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter