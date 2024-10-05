‘They are crawling around in your car in the daytime.’ – Amazon Delivery Driver Warns To Always Check Your Packages Thoroughly Before You Open Them

As if getting deliveries wasn’t annoying enough already…

An Amazon driver named Keez posted a video and gave viewers some advice about what she thinks they need to do after they get a package delivered.

Keez said, “If you got an Amazon package, please make sure you throw your package. You toss your package, shake your package, to make sure ain’t nothing in your package.”

She said that she saw another delivery driver getting their deliveries ready in a filthy car and added, “The lady’s car is so nasty, y’all. Like, roaches in the daytime. Crawling in the car. She’s putting the packages in the car, and it’s roaches, y’all.”

Keez reiterated, “So if you get a package from Amazon, please throw your package. Make sure ain’t nothing in y’all package.”

She then said, “Her car had to be infested with roaches, y’all. The fact that they are crawling around in your car in the daytime and you’re just putting people’s packages in the car…”

That doesn’t sound good…

Check out what she had to say.

You’ll never look at an Amazon package the same way again…

