Rowdy Neighbors Partied All Night Through A Snowstorm, So Homeowner Made Them All Miserable By Snowblowing Powder All Over Their Cars At 6 AM

It’s not very neighborly to make a bunch of noise late on a weeknight, especially without a head’s up first.

When this person’s neighbors kept him up on a snowy evening, he realized he had the perfect ammo for some ice-cold revenge.

Check it out!

Want to party late into the night? Have fun waking up in the morning and shoveling.

This happened with my last neighbors in the house next door last winter. Where I live, the houses are fairly close together. We have long driveways, and parking in the back. Each house has a strip alongside their house wide enough for a single car to drive through.

These houses are grouped tightly together, so when the volume rises, it’s a problem for everybody.

Because of the close proximity, noise can quickly become an issue. It’s not that bad if you want to have a big house party, but take it inside and turn the radio down late at night if you know your next door neighbors have children.

Just be courteous, and maybe don’t party on a school night. These neighbors didn’t get that memo, though.

Especially if your party is on a Wednesday night in mid February, when mid-terms are out.

We of course politely asked them to quiet down, like we had every other time. They lowered it for around 15 minutes then brought it back up again.

They had to escalate things.

We then called the cops, but their party was at the back of the house and they lowered the volume when they saw the car, so the cop could not do anything about it. They got loud again, and partied till around 3 am. When I woke up around 6 am, it had been snowing a decent amount and their yard was still full of cars. This is where the revenge comes in. I decide to snow-blow my yard at 6 am.

That is EARLY. But deserved.

Generally I would wait a few hours, I had nowhere to go until 9:00 am. But not today. Not only did I wake them all up, but I also blew all my snow (and snowbanks) onto their cars, burying them even further.

And they didn’t have the tools to get out from under the extra snow.

The neighbors did not have a snowblower, and when it snowed heavily I would usually help them clear it with mine. Instead, I walked outside while they were shoveling, smiled and waved, and drove to grab a coffee with all the spar time I had saved in getting up early and not helping the neighbors.

Hungover snow-shoveling? Sounds like a blast.

