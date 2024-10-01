HOA Wants To Get Rid Of A Homeowner’s Donkey And Steal A Neighbor’s Land, So They Fight Back Through The Legal System

HOA’s (and other similar organizations) seem to think that they can control every aspect of your life, even if it is outside their authority.

What would you do if a group was trying to force you to get rid of a beloved animal?

That is what the homeowner in this story is dealing with, and she is trying to fight back.

Check out the details.

Wannabe HoA tries to get a restraining order against my donkey and steal a neighbor’s land They started out as a utility improvement district, but have always acted like the usual HoA bullies.

Sounds like a group of people on a power trip.

They no longer maintain any utilities, especially since they are dumping way beyond EPA levels of sewage into our lake. The sewage system and roads were the main jobs of the improvement district, now they only manage a golf course? And harass neighbors.

That is heartless.

They have: screamed in the face of my terminally ill neighbor in front of her child, because her deck she had their permission to build to see the sunset for the last of her time was too big. She had to deal with moving during her pain. She is not the first to move away because of this acting HoA. A board member also tried to steal his neighbor’s property by building on it without the owner’s consent. They even laughed about this at public meetings. I stopped that by informing the owner.

This story is taking a weird twist.

Now they’re after my donkey. First they tried to threaten me with a lawsuit. Then they showed up at both of my replats, neither of which were about my donkey, and cried about how it would cost them legal expenses if the replat cleared. How I was hurting their property value (the now head board member owns a rental across the street from my land.) They talked at their meetings about how they want to make it illegal for women to be topless after I got the law here changed. They have now begun their discriminatory lawsuit.

Really? An assistance donkey? That sounds ridiculous.

See, my donkey is an official assistance animal for my disabilities. I also have the county’s approval for her to be here; my land met all the requirements even prior to the replat. The replat was for my shed, as they were informed repeatedly of at both replat hearings. The trial isn’t until next April, so to try to get my donkey taken from me sooner, they asked the judge for a restraining order against my donkey. Their reasoning?

Now this group seems ridiculous, donkeys make noise from time to time, just like any animal.

She brays. How often do donkeys bray asked the judge. Their lawyer stumbled out the word “periodically.”

This guy did the math.

She brays from my data a mean of 1.9, mode of 0, median of 1.5, and a range of 6 times a day. These last about 3-8 seconds each. In other words, almost never, and when she does, it is because she is happy to see me and the weather is nice. She won’t bray if it has rained recently or is raining, if it is too windy, etc. Meanwhile one of their bees stung me the other day. You don’t see me trying to get a restraining order against their bees. I thought you all would get a laugh at their actions.

Everyone in this story sounds insufferable. I mean really, a support donkey?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Apparently donkeys have a lot of personality.

It sounds like an interesting neighborhood, that’s for sure.

Hey, some people love donkeys.

Yeah, this should really be step one.

How could he keep from laughing.

Who knew you could even have a support donkey?

I kind of want one, not gonna lie.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.