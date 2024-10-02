Driver Signaled Another That He Wasn’t Leaving The Parking Lot Yet, But He Still Honked At Him. So He Sat Back And Made Him Wait As Long As Possible.

When the parking lot is full, it’s understandable to see drivers looking cars that are about to leave so they can swoop in and get a spot.

Tail me to my car in the parking lot? Sorry, you’ll have to wait. This happened just this morning. My class finished, and I was heading to my car parked just outside the main academic buildings—definitely one of the nicer spots on campus. As I’m walking, I notice a student driving a BMW follow me to my car.

This man told the BMW owner he isn’t gonna leave just yet.

Mind you, I planned to take a few minutes to sip on my pre-workout and have a little snack as I planned to drive to the gym after class. I wave Mr. BMW on indicating I am not leaving just yet, but he decided to stay put. Okay, I guess.

But the driver is now honking at him.

I continue to sip on my drink and munch on some rice cakes, and Mr. BMW decides to pull up and honk at me! No sir, I indicated to you I wasn’t leaving just yet. Let it be known that my school has no shortage of parking either. 80% of the students live on campus, so there are many parking lots to choose from (including one just 100 feet away from my car with at least 50+ parking spots available).

So, he stayed a little bit longer, chilling in his car.

So now, I’m going to be petty. I turned on my music and kept myself in my seat until this fine gentlemen sped away giving me a sarcastic thumbs up. Sorry, sir! But you’re not going to rush me. Of course, I drove to the gym just seconds after he pulled away.

