October 21, 2024 at 6:49 am

‘Unless you want an infestation.’ – Costco Customer Warns To Take Items Out of Their Cardboard Boxes Before You Bring Them in Your Home

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kailanimb

Prepare to be grossed out…again!

A TikTokker named Kailani posted a video and warned people about something they probably don’t think about: cardboard boxes.

Source: TikTok

Kailani said, “What’s something someone told you once, and you’ve never looked up to see if it’s true, but you live your life by it?”

She then said that she was told that cardboard boxes have cockroach eggs inside them and added, “so don’t bring them inside of your car or your house unless you want an infestation.”

Source: TikTok

The caption to Kailani’s video reads, “No boxes. When I go into Costco, all items come out of their original boxes immediately.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@kailanimb

No boxes when i go to Costco and all items come out of their original box immediately #cardboardbox #momsoftiktok #question #questionoftheday

♬ original sound – kailani

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This is information you need to know…trust us on this one…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter