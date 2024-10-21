‘Unless you want an infestation.’ – Costco Customer Warns To Take Items Out of Their Cardboard Boxes Before You Bring Them in Your Home

Prepare to be grossed out…again!

A TikTokker named Kailani posted a video and warned people about something they probably don’t think about: cardboard boxes.

Kailani said, “What’s something someone told you once, and you’ve never looked up to see if it’s true, but you live your life by it?”

She then said that she was told that cardboard boxes have cockroach eggs inside them and added, “so don’t bring them inside of your car or your house unless you want an infestation.”

The caption to Kailani’s video reads, “No boxes. When I go into Costco, all items come out of their original boxes immediately.”

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This is information you need to know…trust us on this one…

