‘Up to 72 weeks of paid leave.’ – Employee Compared How Workers Are Treated In The U.S. Compared To Germany

If you’re an American like me, these are the kinds of stories that make you, well, pretty depressed.

A TikTokker named Gabrielle talked to folks about how the working culture in the U.S. is vastly different from the one in Germany.

Gabrielle said, “You’re working in the wrong country. You all need to be working in Germany. I learned today, under Germany’s burnout leave policy, employees who are suffering from burnout can take up to 72 weeks of paid leave.”

Gabrielle continued, “Up to three years per child! I’ve decided it. I’m German. I’m leaving.”

She added, “Our nation has decided that [work/life balance] is not important. We’ve had presidents from both political parties since 2019, so I don’t know what we’re waiting on.”

Amen!

Here’s the video.

