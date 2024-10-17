Woman Noticed Stepdaughter Sneaking Her Toys Inside Her House. While It’s Not A Big Deal To Her, She Doesn’t Know If She Should Allow It Since Mom Wants Them Gone For Good.

Young kids are often attached to their stuffed toys, especially if they’ve made important memories with them or need the comfort.

This woman noticed how her stepdaughter would sneak some of her plush collections into her house and allows it, despite knowing the girl’s mom thinks it’s time her daughter outgrew them.

Read the story below for all the details!

WIBTA if I continued to let my step-daughter sneak things into the house? So, I (38F) am married to my husband (42M). I have 2 kids, and he has one with his ex, Alice (11F). My husband has 50/50 custody, so Alice is around a good chunk of the time.

Few weeks ago, Alice started “sneaking” some of her Sanrio (she’s obsessed with the brand) plushies into the room she shares with my daughter. It was fairly obvious, but I didn’t comment on it nor did my husband. I really thought nothing of it, but my husband got a call from his ex.

Apparently, she’s been wanting Alice to get rid of the toys because she’s getting too old for them, and wants to give them to younger family members. I think it’s a bit cruel. My kids are older than Alice, and I don’t force them to give away their plushies. Unless it’s obvious they don’t care about them anymore (which Alice clearly does as she’s attached).

My husband doesn’t really agree either as he bought most of her collection, and feels like he should have a say in what’s going with them. And he doesn’t want to give them away if Alice still likes them. Is it wrong if I just don’t comment on anything?

My husband has made it clear to me he’s not going to say anything as they’re technically his toys and they should be here anyways. I really don’t find harm in letting Alice take them over here either. But then again, as much as I love her as my own, I’m not legally her parent and don’t know if I should really get a say in this. WIBTA?

I think this is a look the other way situation.

Let’s find out if Reddit agrees.

Let the kid be a kid, and give shelter to her beloved possessions.

You’ll then be the hero, stepmom!

