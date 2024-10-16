Woman Warns Homebuyers About Getting Scammed Into Buying Solar Panels. – ‘I’m here because the previous owner had signed some agreement.’

I’ve heard mixed reviews about solar panels, so I’m not exactly sure how I feel about them…

But some folks out there are firmly on one side of the fence or the other when it comes to these devices…or at least about the people who sell them.

A woman named Carolyn posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she experienced after she bought a house and had to deal with solar panel salespeople.

Carolyn told viewers, “So we had just bought our house, and the first day that we’re there, literally, we flew in, and within 10 minutes of arriving, somebody came and knocked on our door, and the first thing this guy says because the house came with, like, one of those ‘No Soliciting’ signs, is, ‘Oh, I’m not soliciting. I’m here because the previous owner had signed some agreement.’”

Carolyn was confused about what the man was talking about, but she gave them her phone number so the problem could be resolved later.

Big mistake!

The solar salespeople wouldn’t leave Carolyn alone and she said, “I saw on the Ring doorbell they would show up every single day at 7 p.m. and knock on the door. They were just nonstop.”

Carolyn talked to the house’s previous owner, who told her that he’d never even heard of the company.

She said, “People will come out of the woodwork when they see the house has been recently sold. They’ll come up with any excuse to sell you something.”

Carolyn described the encounters as “scammy.”

We’ve heard good AND bad things about solar panels.

