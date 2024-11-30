A Dentist Recommends Using Walgreens Teeth Whitening Strips To Save Money Over Buying Crest Whitestrips

Are all teeth whitening strips created equal?

According to a dentist named Christopher, there’s a particular brand people should use for quality and to save some cash.

Christopher filmed his video in a store and said, “Here’s a secret to whitening your teeth that most people don’t know, and it costs you under $20.”

The dentist then showed viewers Walgreens brand teeth whitening strips.

He added, “It’s coming from a dentist, so take my word for it.”

Christopher continued, “I don’t know what it is that they put, that’s different inside this one, but it works better than the Crest White strips. Hands down.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@dr_emdin Wearing the Walgreens brand whitestrips for 3 hours will give you a noticable shade difference! This store brand works. Make sure to put a little vaseline on your gums with a Qtip and to use sensitivity tooth paste before and after to decrease the sensitivity! You are welcome in advance. ♬ original sound – Fantastic Smiles Of Houston

