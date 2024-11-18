Driver Parked His Cadillac Directly Behind His Truck, So He Backed Into The Caddy And Pushed It Into The Street Before Driving Away

Is it just me, or are there a lot of jerks on the road these days…?

Cadillac driver learns a lesson. “This happened back in the very early seventies. Not my story, but I own the truck involved. I grew up in Glendale, AZ as did my father. My grandparents bought their home in 1955. But my grandparents didn’t like living in town, and after all their kids were grown, bought property near Kingman AZ where they eventually built a house and moved. During one of their trips to the property to build, my Dad drove them up, stayed the weekend to help build and then drove them back home. On the way, they stopped in Wickenburg AZ for ice cream.

Dad pulled in, parked, and everyone got out to get their ice cream. There were no other vehicles in the entire parking lot. As they were ordering, a brand new Cadillac rolled in and rather than park in any one of the empty spaces, he parked directly behind my dad’s truck. Dad didn’t say a word, just climbed in and buckled up. When he started the engine, my grandmother says “Son, there’s a car behind you.” Dad: “I know, Momma”. My grandfather starts to grin. Dad puts the truck in reverse and very slowly starts to back up. Grandma louder and more insistent: “Son, there’s a car behind you!” Grandpa: starts to chuckle.

As soon as Dad felt the bumpers touch, he shoved the pedal to the floor, spinning the tires, slinging dirt and gravel, and shoved the Cadillac almost out into the street. Grandma is throwing a fit, Grandpa is laughing his rear off, and Dad just puts it into first and calmly drives away, smiling and waving at the Caddy owner as he left.”

