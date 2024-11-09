A Young Man In The Elevator Told Her He Was Afraid Of Dogs, But She Brought Her Dog Into The Elevator Anyway

While many people love dogs, there are some folks who are terrified of them.

In today’s story, a woman who loves her dog is about to get in the elevator at her apartment building, but there’s already a young man in the elevator.

He’s afraid of dogs, but she doesn’t accommodate.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my neighbor to move if he doesn’t want to share the elevator with a dog? I (27F) live in a building that allows up to 2 dogs with no breed or weight restrictions. I have a 12 YO Chiweenie who’s nothing but sweet. She rarely barks and does good with everybody, including cats.

A young man in the elevator was scared of her dog.

I took the elevator so she could go on her walk (sit down on the sidewalk), and this kid (20-ish) was in there first. He asked me to not come in, but I told him we have every right to use the elevators and came in. He basically squished himself into the opposite corner, started shaking, and asked me to put her behind my legs because he’s scared of dogs. I told him that if he’s scared of dogs, he shouldn’t live in a dog-friendly apartment.

She brushed off the young man’s fears.

He stuttered out that he wasn’t asking much of me. I told him that it’s entitled to ask others to accommodate his triggers. By the time this was over, he literally ran out the elevator.

The lady working at the front desk thought she should’ve taken a different elevator.

This one lady working at the front desk asked me if everything was okay, and I told her he was being a baby over sharing an elevator with my 7 pound dog. She went, “I don’t want to get involved, but the next time something like that happens, please take the next elevator.” I didn’t want to get on management’s bad list, so I just nodded and walked away.

Everyone has been telling her that she was wrong to get in the elevator.

I asked a few neighbors who have dogs, and they all said I was in the wrong and shouldn’t have even gone in the elevator. I asked my friends and family, and everybody thought I was being rude. My aunt replied, “It costs nothing to be kind to people despite what your generation seems to think.” AITA? I’m scared of spiders but I don’t make it everybody else’s problem.

Considering the young man asked her nicely not to get in the elevator with her dog and did seem very afraid, it would’ve been kind of her to wait for the next elevator.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks it might’ve been different if she had been the first person in the elevator.

Another person thinks she was very inconsiderate.

She could’ve easily waited for the next elevator.

This person hates her attitude.

Another person thinks she is very self-absorbed.

Next time she should wait for the next elevator.

It costs nothing to be kind to others.

