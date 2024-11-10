After Fighting With Her Twin Sister Over A Breakup, One Sibling Desired Solitude For Their 30th Birthday, But Her Sister’s Heartbreak Threatened To Crash Her Plans

Everyone celebrates milestone birthdays differently, and for her 30th, this woman is craving some time alone on a solo camping trip.

However, her twin sister, fresh out of a breakup, shows up needing a place to stay.

She must decide if she’s willing to give up her plans to support her sister – especially when this sister hasn’t always been supportive back.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not offering my home to my twin My twin and I’s birthday is coming up pretty soon and we’re turning 30. She’s going through kind of a rough time. Her and her ex boyfriend broke up recently after having moved to another state together a few months ago and (obviously) getting an apartment/signing a lease together.

After the breakup, the sister needs a place to land, so their mom tries to help.

Our mom just told me that my twin will be coming here to our home state and mentioned the possibility of my twin staying with me. I didn’t even know she was going to be coming down here for our birthday until a couple days ago and it’s mainly because of everything that is going on with her and her ex.

The twins aren’t exactly on the best terms.

Essentially, before they broke up, she was kind of nasty to me when I told her something she didn’t want to hear at the time. Now, for our birthday, my plan was to camp alone for a couple of days, one of those being the actual day of our birthday.

So she doesn’t really want her twin sister to stay with her.

Am I a jerk for not really wanting her to stay with me in my apartment and not want to move around my original plan to accommodate her? This will be the first time in the year and some change I would have a guest in my studio apartment.

She had already made plans for her birthday, and celebrating with her sister wasn’t what she had in mind.

Not only that, I didn’t really want to do anything big with anyone (except for my mom) for my birthday this year even though I’m turning 30. I know she’s going through a tough time with her breakup, and if my mom had just told me she was coming back home for our birthday rather than her suggesting my sister stay with me, I would be there for her.

She’s wondering if she’s a bad person for trying to get out of it.

But suggesting she stay with me wasn’t my idea in the first place. I just wonder if I’m being selfish or if what I’m feeling is valid. AITA?

Now she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Redditors take to the comments to share their point of view.

This commenter thinks she should make time for her twin on her birthday, if nothing else, for the sake of her mom.

If she does let her twin stay with her, how easy will it be to get her to leave in a timely manner?

Being a twin doesn’t necessarily guarantee unbridled closeness.

This commenter doesn’t think she needs to explain herself.

They might share a birthday, but it doesn’t mean they have to share everything.

This year, the best gift her twin can get her is a little personal space.

