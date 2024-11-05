Amazon Delivery Driver Offered Some Advice To People With Pets Getting Their Deliveries On Time

Folks, if you’re an Amazon customer (which most of us are) and you have pets, you need to listen to what this woman has to say.

She’s an Amazon delivery driver and she posted a video on TikTok and pleaded with viewers about keeping their pets locked up when they’re expecting packages.

The woman said, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but when us delivery people are delivering packages for you, trying to make sure your packages get to you safe, please, if you have an animal and a wild animal at that, please stop putting in notes, ‘Can you please not leave my packages outside the gate. Please put them inside the gate.’”

She added, “Stop saying, ‘It’s a dog on your premises,’ and you ain’t put that ************ up.”

The woman continued, “How do you expect us to follow directions if you not even doing your part? I’m not gonna getting bit by no dog just to deliver a package to a customer safely. No, thank you. Put your dog up.”

Sounds reasonable to me…

Here’s the video.

