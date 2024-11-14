November 14, 2024 at 6:48 am

Apple User Just Discovered That Chargers Have A Removable Square You Can Swap Out. – ‘It’s a new block now. And you can change out all of them.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@laney_kate411

You learn something new every day!

A woman named Kate posted two videos on TikTok and showed viewers the reason why some Apple chargers have detachable pieces.

Source: TikTok

In the first video, Kate showed TikTokkers her computer charger and her text overlay reads, “Apple how could I have missed this???”

Source: TikTok

Kate showed viewers the corner of her charger and said,  “So I just realized this little square, it comes off.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@laney_kate411

DRAFTSS. I feel dumb i dodnt know this lol-tell me im not the only one Stay tuned, or check my profile for my explanation!!!! #apple #fyp #fypシ #fypage #content #viral #viralvideo #popular

♬ original sound – LaneyKate

In Kate’s follow-up video, she said she bought a World Travel Adapter Kit from Apple because she’s taking a trip out of the country. The kit has different AC plugs that fit into electrical outlets in different countries.

Kate said, “You pull this little thing out. I’ve always wondered what it’s about, and you slide [the adapters] in, and it’s a new block now. And you can change out all of them.”

She added, “So if you have this and you’ve always wondered what it was for, that’s what it’s for.”

@laney_kate411

DRAFTSSSS- I feel so stupid about this tbh🤓🫠 #travel #europe #fypシ゚viral #hack #viral #apple #popular @apple

♬ original sound – LaneyKate

Here’s how TikTokkers responded.

This person learned something new.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter