Apple User Just Discovered That Chargers Have A Removable Square You Can Swap Out. – ‘It’s a new block now. And you can change out all of them.’

A woman named Kate posted two videos on TikTok and showed viewers the reason why some Apple chargers have detachable pieces.

In the first video, Kate showed TikTokkers her computer charger and her text overlay reads, “Apple how could I have missed this???”

Kate showed viewers the corner of her charger and said, “So I just realized this little square, it comes off.”

In Kate’s follow-up video, she said she bought a World Travel Adapter Kit from Apple because she’s taking a trip out of the country. The kit has different AC plugs that fit into electrical outlets in different countries.

Kate said, “You pull this little thing out. I’ve always wondered what it’s about, and you slide [the adapters] in, and it’s a new block now. And you can change out all of them.”

She added, “So if you have this and you’ve always wondered what it was for, that’s what it’s for.”

