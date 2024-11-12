November 12, 2024 at 4:49 am

Crest Strips User Shared How She Whitened Her Teeth By Using Them In A Unique Way. – ‘It’s worth it. Trust me. Just do it.’

Most of us want whiter choppers, but what’s the best way to make it happen?

A woman named Nita thinks she has the solution and she posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the method she thinks you might want to consider.

Nita said about her white teeth, “You don’t even know the work I took to get like this.”

She then told viewers that the key to her white teeth is Crest 3D Whitestrips that have a level of 18.

Nita said that she cuts the Crest Whitestrips in half and only puts them on the front side of her teeth.

She explained, “Also, I know this is crazy, but I leave them on overnight.”

Nita showed off her teeth and said, “Doesn’t that look pretty? It’s worth it. Trust me. Just do it. You’ll thank me later.”

It might just work…

