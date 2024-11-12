Crest Strips User Shared How She Whitened Her Teeth By Using Them In A Unique Way. – ‘It’s worth it. Trust me. Just do it.’

Most of us want whiter choppers, but what’s the best way to make it happen?

A woman named Nita thinks she has the solution and she posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the method she thinks you might want to consider.

Nita said about her white teeth, “You don’t even know the work I took to get like this.”

She then told viewers that the key to her white teeth is Crest 3D Whitestrips that have a level of 18.

Nita said that she cuts the Crest Whitestrips in half and only puts them on the front side of her teeth.

She explained, “Also, I know this is crazy, but I leave them on overnight.”

Nita showed off her teeth and said, “Doesn’t that look pretty? It’s worth it. Trust me. Just do it. You’ll thank me later.”

